Indian Railways Clears Major Capacity and Safety Projects Across Key Corridors

Indian Railways has approved a comprehensive set of rail infrastructure projects aimed at eliminating congestion, expanding line capacity, upgrading safety systems, and enabling faster, more reliable passenger and freight movement across the country.

The approvals span Southern, Northern and South Eastern Railways, covering line doubling, third and fourth lines, bypass corridors, and advanced Electronic Interlocking systems. Together, these projects reinforce Indian Railways’ push towards world-class infrastructure, higher freight efficiency, and improved passenger punctuality.

Jharkhand: Barbenda–Damrughutu Doubling and Bokaro 3rd & 4th Lines Worth ₹815 Crore

A major capacity expansion has been approved under South Eastern Railway with the doubling of the Barbenda–Damrughutu section and construction of 3rd and 4th lines between Damrughutu and Bokaro Steel City, at a cost of ₹815.32 crore.

This corridor is a key pillar of India’s Energy, Mineral and Cement network. The existing line is already operating at 108% utilisation, with train detention ranging from 90 to 150 minutes. The route handles 78 trains daily, including 38 passenger and 40 freight services, and supports a freight throughput of 35.22 million tonnes per annum.

Without intervention, utilisation was projected to rise to 132% by 2028–29. The expansion will strengthen connectivity to industrial hubs such as Central Coalfields, cement and steel plants, HPCL and BPCL depots, and the Bokaro Steel City ecosystem, improving national supply chains and energy logistics.

Northern Railway: Electronic Interlocking at 34 Stations to Strengthen Safety

To enhance safety and operational reliability, Indian Railways has approved Electronic Interlocking (EI) upgrades at 34 stations on Northern Railway routes where Kavach is being deployed.

The total project cost is ₹421.41 crore, including:

21 stations in Delhi Division: ₹292.24 crore

13 stations in Ambala Division: ₹129.17 crore

These upgrades will improve signalling reliability, enable higher train frequencies on high-density routes, and complement modern train protection systems.

Rajpura Bypass Line Approved at ₹412 Crore

A strategically important Rajpura Bypass Line (13.46 km) has been approved at a cost of ₹411.96 crore to improve capacity on the busy Ambala–Jalandhar section.

The bypass will provide direct connectivity between the New Shambhu Dedicated Freight Corridor station and Kauli station on the Rajpura–Bathinda line, allowing freight trains to bypass the congested Rajpura Yard. This will streamline freight movement, reduce congestion, and ensure smoother integration with the Dedicated Freight Corridor network.

Kerala: Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha Doubling to Remove Single-Line Bottleneck

In Southern Railway, the doubling of the Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha section (12.66 km) has been approved at ₹324.16 crore.

The project removes a critical single-line constraint on the Ernakulam–Turavur–Kayankulam route. Once completed, it will enable:

9 additional passenger trains per day in each direction

2.88 MTPA increase in freight capacity

Additional annual earnings of ₹3.23 crore

This will improve reliability for long-distance passengers and strengthen freight flows within Kerala.

Palakkad Town–Parli Bypass Line to Cut Detention Time

A Palakkad Town–Parli bypass line (1.80 km) has been approved at ₹163.57 crore to eliminate engine reversal at Palakkad Junction.

The bypass is expected to reduce passenger train detention by 40–44 minutes and cut freight detention by up to 120 minutes per train. It will significantly improve punctuality on routes connecting Shoranur, Thiruvananthapuram and Pollachi while easing congestion at one of Kerala’s busiest junctions.

Tamil Nadu: Irugur–Podanur Doubling to Boost Chennai–Coimbatore Corridor

One of the most significant approvals for Tamil Nadu is the doubling of the Irugur–Podanur section (10.77 km) at a cost of ₹277.42 crore.

This is a crucial link on the Chennai–Thiruvananthapuram corridor and will allow:

15 additional passenger trains per day

Freight capacity increase of 3.12 MTPA

Annual net earnings rise of ₹11.77 crore

While current utilisation is 60%, it is projected to reach 131% by 2027–28, highlighting the urgency of expansion. The project will help transform the Chennai–Coimbatore–Podanur belt into a high-capacity four-line corridor, benefiting industrial hubs such as Coimbatore and enabling new train services to northern destinations.

Rail Infrastructure Push for Growth and Efficiency

These approvals reaffirm Indian Railways’ readiness to deliver large-scale, modern rail infrastructure. By addressing capacity constraints, improving safety systems, and creating bypass corridors, these projects will translate into:

Faster journeys

Reduced congestion and detention

Higher freight efficiency

Improved safety and signalling reliability

Stronger economic growth through better logistics

With timely cooperation from State Governments, Indian Railways said these initiatives will provide long-term benefits for passengers, industries, and the national economy.