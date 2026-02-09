Frontier Nagaland Agreement: A New Dawn for Eastern Nagaland

The agreement to establish the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) signifies a significant milestone in advancing peace, autonomy, and development in eastern Nagaland, according to Union Minister Kirtivardhan Singh. Speaking at a press briefing in Kohima, Singh emphasized the transformative potential of the accord, which was signed on February 5 with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Nagaland government, and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO).

Under the FNTA framework, 46 administrative subjects have been devolved to enhance regional decision-making, supported by a dedicated secretariat and a separate budget funded by the central government. This structure permits development priorities to be determined locally, fostering conditions conducive to infrastructure advancement, investment, tourism, and job creation.

Highlighting a wider strategy for the Northeast, Singh noted that over 40 peace and development agreements have been finalized since 2019. Additionally, state Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along mentioned efforts toward expanding Dimapur Airport, aiming for eventual international flight capabilities. Meanwhile, the Union Budget's focus on eco-tourism and rural livelihoods promises sustainable growth in Nagaland.

