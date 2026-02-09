Left Menu

Frontier Nagaland Agreement: A New Dawn for Eastern Nagaland

The Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority agreement is a landmark accord aimed at fostering peace, autonomy, and development in eastern Nagaland. With administrative control over 46 subjects, the region can tailor local development initiatives. This move heralds unprecedented growth in infrastructure, tourism, and employment, contributing to the broader Northeast strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:23 IST
  India

The agreement to establish the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) signifies a significant milestone in advancing peace, autonomy, and development in eastern Nagaland, according to Union Minister Kirtivardhan Singh. Speaking at a press briefing in Kohima, Singh emphasized the transformative potential of the accord, which was signed on February 5 with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Nagaland government, and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO).

Under the FNTA framework, 46 administrative subjects have been devolved to enhance regional decision-making, supported by a dedicated secretariat and a separate budget funded by the central government. This structure permits development priorities to be determined locally, fostering conditions conducive to infrastructure advancement, investment, tourism, and job creation.

Highlighting a wider strategy for the Northeast, Singh noted that over 40 peace and development agreements have been finalized since 2019. Additionally, state Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along mentioned efforts toward expanding Dimapur Airport, aiming for eventual international flight capabilities. Meanwhile, the Union Budget's focus on eco-tourism and rural livelihoods promises sustainable growth in Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

