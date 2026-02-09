IPC Signs Key MoUs with Goa Pharmacy Council, QCI and HITES to Boost Drug Safety

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Goa State Pharmacy Council (GSPC), the Quality Council of India (QCI), and HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES) to strengthen India’s drug safety framework, improve medicine quality standards, and enhance capacity building for pharmacists and healthcare professionals.

The agreements mark an important step towards reinforcing pharmacovigilance systems, promoting rational use of medicines, and ensuring uniform patient safety standards across the country.

IPC–Goa Pharmacy Council Partnership on Pharmacovigilance

The MoU between IPC and the Goa State Pharmacy Council provides a structured framework for collaboration in key areas such as:

Strengthening adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting under the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI)

Promoting the National Formulary of India among registered pharmacists

Conducting training programmes, workshops and continuing education activities

Enhancing awareness on drug safety, pharmacopoeial standards and sustainable pharmacopoeia

Supporting the establishment and strengthening of ADR Monitoring Centres in Goa

The partnership aims to improve systematic documentation and reporting practices across healthcare facilities in the state, ensuring safer medicine use and stronger patient protection.

IPC–QCI Collaboration to Promote Quality and Public Health Awareness

Under the MoU signed with the Quality Council of India, IPC and QCI have agreed to cooperate on quality promotion, capacity building and public health initiatives aligned with national safety objectives.

Key areas of cooperation include:

Joint planning and implementation of training and awareness programmes

Collaboration in pharmacovigilance and allied subjects

Sharing technical expertise and institutional resources

Developing project-based initiatives through mutually agreed work orders

The agreement is designed as a flexible, non-binding framework to facilitate ongoing cooperation in healthcare quality assurance and standardisation.

Expanding Institutional Partnerships Nationwide

IPC said it continues to foster partnerships with regulatory bodies, professional councils, quality organisations and public sector enterprises to strengthen pharmacovigilance systems, improve professional competencies and promote uniform medicine quality standards nationwide.

Harsh Mangla Highlights Regulatory Role in Healthcare Delivery

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Harsh Mangla, addressed the gathering during the MoU signing ceremony and emphasised the critical role of the regulatory sector in strengthening primary and secondary healthcare across India.

He congratulated Dr. V. Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director of IPC, along with representatives of the Goa State Pharmacy Council and NABET-QCI.

Describing the MoUs as an important beginning, Shri Mangla underlined that sustained efforts are essential to achieve long-term public health goals.

MoUs Must Deliver Real Outcomes, Not Symbolism

Shri Mangla cautioned that such agreements must not remain symbolic but should translate into measurable outcomes. He noted that IPC has already signed four MoUs in the past, reflecting its continued commitment to strengthening collaboration in the regulatory and professional ecosystem.

He further stressed that pharmaceuticals deserve the highest level of attention and that increasing awareness among pharmacists is vital for patient safety and quality healthcare delivery.

The Government, he said, remains committed to strengthening the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector through policy support, regulatory reforms and capacity-building initiatives.

Strengthening Pharmacist Training and Patient Safety

The MoUs are expected to play a key role in:

Training and professional development of pharmacists

Strengthening adverse event reporting mechanisms

Improving medicine quality assurance

Enhancing public health outcomes across India

IPC stated that these collaborations will contribute significantly to building a safer, more robust, and quality-driven healthcare system.