Delhi Unrest: Court Awaits Decision on Bail Plea in Stone-Pelting Case

A Delhi court is considering the bail pleas of eight individuals accused in a stone-pelting incident during a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. The defense challenges Adnan's arrest conditions and bail denial. Allegations include custodial violence and absent charges against Adnan and others, while one accused received bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The atmosphere in Delhi tensed as a local court deliberated over the bail plea of eight accused involved in a stone-pelting episode during a demolition exercise at the Turkman Gate's Faiz-e-Elahi mosque.

Gravely impactful, the court is not only scrutinizing the bail petition of individuals like Mohammad Adnan but also reviewing arguments from various parties, including the prosecution and defense.

Assertions in the courtroom have included claims of wrongful arrest and custodial violence, with defense counsel questioning procedural integrity and seeking relief for their clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

