Left Menu

Mizoram Cracks Down on Areca Nut Smuggling and Drug Trafficking

Mizoram's Home Minister, K. Sapdanga, warns of strict measures against those involved in areca nut smuggling, including politicians and police officers. The crackdown aims to boost local growers and combat drug trafficking through 'Operation Jericho.' The state plans to recruit 200 new police personnel to enhance security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:40 IST
Mizoram Cracks Down on Areca Nut Smuggling and Drug Trafficking
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga announced a stringent approach to combat areca nut smuggling, implicating political and police figures in the illegal trade. During an address at the Zoram People's Movement office, he asserted that implicated officials are being systematically removed from the system.

The minister stressed the ZPM's commitment to eradicating smuggling and noted that politicians linked to these activities are facing voter rejection. He emphasized that no individual involved in the trade, whether in government or civilian life, will escape consequences.

Sapdanga highlighted economic gains for local growers due to import restrictions and revealed plans to intensify 'Operation Jericho' to fight drug trafficking. He cited alarming addiction statistics in Aizawl and announced a recruitment drive for 200 new police officers to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Councillor Remanded in Custody Over Alleged Assault

Trinamool Congress Councillor Remanded in Custody Over Alleged Assault

 India
2
Trump's Policy Shakeup: Impact on Federal Employee Appeal Rights

Trump's Policy Shakeup: Impact on Federal Employee Appeal Rights

 Global
3
Aviation Turbulence: Indian Airlines Face Rs 5,289.73 Crore Loss

Aviation Turbulence: Indian Airlines Face Rs 5,289.73 Crore Loss

 India
4
Saudi Arabia's PIF Unveils Ambitious 2026-2030 Strategy

Saudi Arabia's PIF Unveils Ambitious 2026-2030 Strategy

 Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026