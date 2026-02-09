Mizoram Cracks Down on Areca Nut Smuggling and Drug Trafficking

Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga announced a stringent approach to combat areca nut smuggling, implicating political and police figures in the illegal trade. During an address at the Zoram People's Movement office, he asserted that implicated officials are being systematically removed from the system.

The minister stressed the ZPM's commitment to eradicating smuggling and noted that politicians linked to these activities are facing voter rejection. He emphasized that no individual involved in the trade, whether in government or civilian life, will escape consequences.

Sapdanga highlighted economic gains for local growers due to import restrictions and revealed plans to intensify 'Operation Jericho' to fight drug trafficking. He cited alarming addiction statistics in Aizawl and announced a recruitment drive for 200 new police officers to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)