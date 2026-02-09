Deadly Confrontation in Neemla Jail: The Murder of a Terror Accused

In a shocking turn of events at Neemla Jail, Abdul Rehman, a 20-year-old accused of plotting a terror attack, was murdered by fellow inmate Arun Chaudhary. The incident occurred during a heated altercation, leading to Rehman's death by a sharp weapon wielded by Chaudhary, police reports indicate.

The murder, which took place in the early hours within a high-security ward, has raised concerns over prison safety and surveillance. Chaudhary reportedly threatened another inmate, Soeb Riaz, during the fracas, escalating fears amongst the prison population. Authorities are currently probing if Rehman's murder relates to his terror charges or a personal vendetta.

Arun Chaudhary, alias Abbu Jat, has a notoriety for involvement in violent crimes, facing multiple murder charges across regions. His transfer to Haryana last year followed a controversial incident in Kathua Jail. Rehman, on the other hand, was apprehended in 2025 with alleged connections to a terror plot in Ayodhya, a claim his family refutes. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)