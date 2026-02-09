Left Menu

Deadly Confrontation in Neemla Jail: The Murder of a Terror Accused

Abdul Rehman, charged with planning a terrorist attack, was killed in Neemla Jail by fellow inmate Arun Chaudhary during a brawl. Chaudhary, with a history of violent crimes, allegedly used a sharp weapon in the attack. Authorities are investigating potential links to Rehman's terror charges or personal rivalry.

Updated: 09-02-2026 18:55 IST
Deadly Confrontation in Neemla Jail: The Murder of a Terror Accused
In a shocking turn of events at Neemla Jail, Abdul Rehman, a 20-year-old accused of plotting a terror attack, was murdered by fellow inmate Arun Chaudhary. The incident occurred during a heated altercation, leading to Rehman's death by a sharp weapon wielded by Chaudhary, police reports indicate.

The murder, which took place in the early hours within a high-security ward, has raised concerns over prison safety and surveillance. Chaudhary reportedly threatened another inmate, Soeb Riaz, during the fracas, escalating fears amongst the prison population. Authorities are currently probing if Rehman's murder relates to his terror charges or a personal vendetta.

Arun Chaudhary, alias Abbu Jat, has a notoriety for involvement in violent crimes, facing multiple murder charges across regions. His transfer to Haryana last year followed a controversial incident in Kathua Jail. Rehman, on the other hand, was apprehended in 2025 with alleged connections to a terror plot in Ayodhya, a claim his family refutes. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

