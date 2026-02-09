Left Menu

Gold Bust at Ahmedabad Airport: AIU Seizes Rs 96 Lakh in Gold Bars

The Air Intelligence Unit intercepted a male passenger at Ahmedabad International Airport, confiscating gold bars worth Rs 96 lakh concealed in his undergarments. Arriving from Dubai, the man was detailed under the Customs Act provisions. The gold weighed over 601 grams and was seized by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:10 IST
Gold Bust at Ahmedabad Airport: AIU Seizes Rs 96 Lakh in Gold Bars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Intelligence Unit made a significant seizure at Ahmedabad International Airport, apprehending a man who arrived from Dubai with gold bars secretly hidden in his undergarments. Official reports indicate the gold is valued at Rs 96 lakh.

The male passenger was intercepted Sunday midnight as he attempted to pass through customs with over 601 grams of gold. Authorities were quick to detail him under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

This high-profile bust highlights the ongoing efforts by customs officials to thwart smuggling operations at major entry points into India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

 India
2
Crypto Scams and Cash Seizures: ED Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Call Centre Fraud

Crypto Scams and Cash Seizures: ED Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Call Centre Frau...

 India
3
Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

 Global
4
Crucial Call for Pension Reform: EPS-95 Under Spotlight

Crucial Call for Pension Reform: EPS-95 Under Spotlight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026