Gold Bust at Ahmedabad Airport: AIU Seizes Rs 96 Lakh in Gold Bars

The Air Intelligence Unit made a significant seizure at Ahmedabad International Airport, apprehending a man who arrived from Dubai with gold bars secretly hidden in his undergarments. Official reports indicate the gold is valued at Rs 96 lakh.

The male passenger was intercepted Sunday midnight as he attempted to pass through customs with over 601 grams of gold. Authorities were quick to detail him under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

This high-profile bust highlights the ongoing efforts by customs officials to thwart smuggling operations at major entry points into India.

(With inputs from agencies.)