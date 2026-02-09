Left Menu

Kerala High Court Acquits Nine in CPI(M) Leader's Murder Case

The Kerala High Court has acquitted nine individuals previously convicted by a Kannur district court for the murder of a CPI(M) leader. The court found insufficient evidence to uphold the convictions. The defendants were associated with a group later banned by the government for alleged anti-national activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:28 IST
Kerala High Court Acquits Nine in CPI(M) Leader's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court handed down a significant decision on Monday, acquitting nine men previously convicted for the 2008 murder of CPI(M) leader, Naroth Dileep, in the Kannur district.

The accused were initially linked to the National Development Front, which reportedly evolved into the Popular Front of India, now banned by the government. Justices Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian set aside the life sentences originally imposed by the Thalassery District Court.

The High Court cited a lack of convincing evidence and serious investigative lapses, leading to the acquittal of all accused in the politically charged case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

 India
2
Crypto Scams and Cash Seizures: ED Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Call Centre Fraud

Crypto Scams and Cash Seizures: ED Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Call Centre Frau...

 India
3
Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

 Global
4
Crucial Call for Pension Reform: EPS-95 Under Spotlight

Crucial Call for Pension Reform: EPS-95 Under Spotlight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026