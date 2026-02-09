Kerala High Court Acquits Nine in CPI(M) Leader's Murder Case

The Kerala High Court handed down a significant decision on Monday, acquitting nine men previously convicted for the 2008 murder of CPI(M) leader, Naroth Dileep, in the Kannur district.

The accused were initially linked to the National Development Front, which reportedly evolved into the Popular Front of India, now banned by the government. Justices Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian set aside the life sentences originally imposed by the Thalassery District Court.

The High Court cited a lack of convincing evidence and serious investigative lapses, leading to the acquittal of all accused in the politically charged case.

