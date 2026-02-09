Left Menu

Tragedy in Gokulpuri: A Fatal Jealousy

A man in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri killed his wife's friend over suspicions of an illicit affair. The victim, Ravi, was found dead with severe head injuries. The accused, Gauri Shankar Yadav, fled after the incident, which occurred after he returned from Surat, following financial distress in the family.

  India

An incident of lethal jealousy unfolded in Gokulpuri, northeast Delhi, leaving one man dead after a fatal confrontation over suspected infidelity. The deceased, 28-year-old Ravi, was allegedly attacked and killed with a stick by Gauri Shankar Yadav, the husband of his friend. Complicating suspicions fueled an argument that turned deadly, according to police reports.

The story came to light on a grim Sunday morning when the victim was found on the terrace of a house, lifeless with severe head injuries. The man's tragic death highlights the simmering tensions within a household that was battling financial distress, leading up to the violent act on February 7.

Police sources revealed the accused had been absent for months, working in Surat and contributing inconsistently to the family's financial support. His return prompted a confrontation with Ravi, who had been offering aid to Yadav's wife, first during the husband's illness and later by helping her establish a small business for survival. The couple's volatile history and financial strain culminated in the tragic murder, with authorities now searching for the absconding suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

