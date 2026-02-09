Delhi Police Crackdown: NBWs for Contractors Over Fatal Biker Pitfall in Janakpuri

The Delhi Police are taking stringent actions after the tragic death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into a pit in Janakpuri. Warrants have been issued against contractors Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta.

A subcontractor's police remand was extended, and a labourer was sent to judicial custody. Both individuals face scrutiny for not promptly reporting the fatal accident.

The deceased, Kamal Dhyani, met the accident during early morning hours last Friday in an uncovered pit dug by DJB for sewer work. Authorities continue their search for the contractors.

