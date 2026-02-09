Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: NBWs for Contractors Over Fatal Biker Pitfall in Janakpuri

Delhi Police have issued non-bailable warrants for two contractors after a 25-year-old biker died falling into an uncovered DJB pit in Janakpuri. A labourer and a subcontractor are under judicial custody for failing to report the incident. The search for the missing contractors continues.

Delhi Police Crackdown: NBWs for Contractors Over Fatal Biker Pitfall in Janakpuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police are taking stringent actions after the tragic death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into a pit in Janakpuri. Warrants have been issued against contractors Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta.

A subcontractor's police remand was extended, and a labourer was sent to judicial custody. Both individuals face scrutiny for not promptly reporting the fatal accident.

The deceased, Kamal Dhyani, met the accident during early morning hours last Friday in an uncovered pit dug by DJB for sewer work. Authorities continue their search for the contractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

