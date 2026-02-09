Left Menu

Russia Backs India's Modern Agenda in BRICS Leadership

Russia pledges support for India's BRICS chairmanship, emphasizing a modern, relevant agenda focused on counter-terrorism and energy security. Foreign Minister Lavrov highlighted India's priorities including food and energy security, ICT security, and AI regulation. Lavrov reiterated the need for reform in global financial institutions under BRICS leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has expressed its backing for India's leadership of BRICS, focusing on a modern agenda that tackles contemporary issues. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of counter-terrorism, energy security, and ICT at the helm of the BRICS coalition.

Counter-terrorism is a key priority, especially in regions like Afghanistan and the India-Pakistan border. Lavrov noted the ongoing cooperative efforts with India in the UN to develop a global counter-terrorism convention. Meanwhile, food and energy security remain critical, particularly in light of global energy strategies.

Additionally, India's focus on AI and ICT were highlighted, as Russia participates in an AI summit hosted by India. Lavrov raised concerns about norms for AI use, especially in military contexts, stressing BRICS' commitment to sovereignty while ensuring transparency. Lavrov also reiterated BRICS' efforts to reform major global financial institutions for more equitable representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

