Trump's Move to Curb Appeals for Fired Federal Workers

The Trump administration is rolling out a new proposal aimed at restricting the rights of fired federal employees to contest their dismissals, a move that could significantly change the dynamics of labor relations in the federal workforce.

According to an announcement by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the plan would end the right of fired federal workers to appeal their dismissals to the independent Merit Systems Protection Board. Instead, they would have to bring their appeals to OPM, where the director answers to President Donald Trump.

This proposal coincides with a notable increase in dismissal appeals following Trump's second term, as part of his administration's efforts to downsize federal staff. The move has raised questions about transparency and accountability in the handling of federal employment disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)