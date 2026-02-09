Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence Sparks Global Outcry
Media mogul and China critic Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy and sedition in Hong Kong, raising international concern about Beijing's crackdown. The case highlights tensions following the 2019 pro-democracy protests and the enduring impact on Hong Kong's freedoms and legal system.
Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken China critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 20 years in prison, causing a global stir over Beijing's tightening grip on freedoms in the city. The high-profile case concludes a lengthy legal battle climaxing in a harsh sentence for conspiracy and sedition charges.
Lai, who denies all accusations, was a central figure in Hong Kong's pro-democracy scene, renowned for founding the Apple Daily newspaper. Accused of foreign collusion, he and staff members allegedly sought foreign sanctions and blockades against China, spurring rigorous debate over the city's judicial independence.
Reactions have been swift, with U.S. and British officials denouncing the verdict as a blow to liberties. Critics argue the trial signifies the erosion of Hong Kong's legal system, while China's officials maintain it reaffirms the rule of law aimed at preserving national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jimmy Lai: Media Tycoon Jailed in Landmark National Security Case
Media Mogul Jimmy Lai Sentenced Under National Security Law
Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced: A National Security Verdict
Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai's Landmark National Security Case Shocks Global Community
India-US Pact Strengthens ICT Ties, Offers Win for National Security