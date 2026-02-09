Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence Sparks Global Outcry

Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken China critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 20 years in prison, causing a global stir over Beijing's tightening grip on freedoms in the city. The high-profile case concludes a lengthy legal battle climaxing in a harsh sentence for conspiracy and sedition charges.

Lai, who denies all accusations, was a central figure in Hong Kong's pro-democracy scene, renowned for founding the Apple Daily newspaper. Accused of foreign collusion, he and staff members allegedly sought foreign sanctions and blockades against China, spurring rigorous debate over the city's judicial independence.

Reactions have been swift, with U.S. and British officials denouncing the verdict as a blow to liberties. Critics argue the trial signifies the erosion of Hong Kong's legal system, while China's officials maintain it reaffirms the rule of law aimed at preserving national security.

