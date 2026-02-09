Left Menu

Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence Sparks Global Outcry

Media mogul and China critic Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy and sedition in Hong Kong, raising international concern about Beijing's crackdown. The case highlights tensions following the 2019 pro-democracy protests and the enduring impact on Hong Kong's freedoms and legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:19 IST
Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence Sparks Global Outcry
Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken China critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 20 years in prison, causing a global stir over Beijing's tightening grip on freedoms in the city. The high-profile case concludes a lengthy legal battle climaxing in a harsh sentence for conspiracy and sedition charges.

Lai, who denies all accusations, was a central figure in Hong Kong's pro-democracy scene, renowned for founding the Apple Daily newspaper. Accused of foreign collusion, he and staff members allegedly sought foreign sanctions and blockades against China, spurring rigorous debate over the city's judicial independence.

Reactions have been swift, with U.S. and British officials denouncing the verdict as a blow to liberties. Critics argue the trial signifies the erosion of Hong Kong's legal system, while China's officials maintain it reaffirms the rule of law aimed at preserving national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heritage vs. Development: Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Construction in Jaipur

Heritage vs. Development: Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Construction in Jai...

 India
2
Assam Governor Champions NEP 2020's Learner-Centric Vision at Key Education Review Meeting

Assam Governor Champions NEP 2020's Learner-Centric Vision at Key Education ...

 India
3
Tragic Crime in Nagpur: Liquor Dispute Turns Deadly

Tragic Crime in Nagpur: Liquor Dispute Turns Deadly

 India
4
Norwegian Diplomats Entangled in Epstein Corruption Probe

Norwegian Diplomats Entangled in Epstein Corruption Probe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026