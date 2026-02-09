Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket
The Delhi Police have uncovered an organized e-commerce theft ring involving pickup staff, recovering 152 stolen women's purses worth approximately Rs 4 lakh. Investigations revealed that the culprits were stealing goods during bulk consignment pickups. Police arrested key figures involved and are continuing their investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have reportedly dismantled a sophisticated e-commerce theft racket involving pickup staff from online platforms. Officials recovered 152 stolen women's purses of an international brand valued at around Rs 4 lakh, according to a Monday announcement.
The issue surfaced following continuous theft reports by the owner of the international purse brand, culminating in an e-FIR filed on February 6. Investigators initially found no results from warehouse staff interrogations, but technical surveillance and social media scrutiny revealed key leads.
Subsequent actions saw the deployment of a decoy customer placing an order to verify suspicions about low-priced branded purses. This operation led to the capture of Sat Prakash during a raid, along with two more arrests, Santosh and Rahul, all linked to e-commerce platforms involved in systematic theft. Further investigation is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)