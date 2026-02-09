Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

The Delhi Police have reportedly dismantled a sophisticated e-commerce theft racket involving pickup staff from online platforms. Officials recovered 152 stolen women's purses of an international brand valued at around Rs 4 lakh, according to a Monday announcement.

The issue surfaced following continuous theft reports by the owner of the international purse brand, culminating in an e-FIR filed on February 6. Investigators initially found no results from warehouse staff interrogations, but technical surveillance and social media scrutiny revealed key leads.

Subsequent actions saw the deployment of a decoy customer placing an order to verify suspicions about low-priced branded purses. This operation led to the capture of Sat Prakash during a raid, along with two more arrests, Santosh and Rahul, all linked to e-commerce platforms involved in systematic theft. Further investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)