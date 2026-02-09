Ex-Revenue Inspector Jailed in Bribery Scandal

In a noteworthy legal development, Kollam Vigilance Court has handed a four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a former Revenue Inspector, Reji George, in a bribery case. The court, presided over by Judge Mohit C S, also fined the accused Rs 20,000.

The case unfolded around a bribe demand of Rs 2,000 that George solicited from a complainant in exchange for an ownership change certificate in Pandalam. Instead of complying, the complainant reported the incident, leading the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to set up a sting operation that culminated in George's arrest on November 27, 2017.

Throughout the trial, the court reviewed testimonies from eight witnesses, examined 40 documents, and seven material objects. Public Prosecutor Siju Rajan represented the case, ensuring justice in this important corruption case.

