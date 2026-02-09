Left Menu

Ex-Revenue Inspector Jailed in Bribery Scandal

A former Revenue Inspector, Reji George, was sentenced to four years' imprisonment by Kollam Vigilance Court for bribery. He demanded Rs 2,000 for processing an ownership change certificate. George was arrested in a sting operation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy legal development, Kollam Vigilance Court has handed a four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a former Revenue Inspector, Reji George, in a bribery case. The court, presided over by Judge Mohit C S, also fined the accused Rs 20,000.

The case unfolded around a bribe demand of Rs 2,000 that George solicited from a complainant in exchange for an ownership change certificate in Pandalam. Instead of complying, the complainant reported the incident, leading the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to set up a sting operation that culminated in George's arrest on November 27, 2017.

Throughout the trial, the court reviewed testimonies from eight witnesses, examined 40 documents, and seven material objects. Public Prosecutor Siju Rajan represented the case, ensuring justice in this important corruption case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

