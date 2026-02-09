Gujarat ATS: Vanguard in Anti-Terrorism Efforts

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been commended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi for its outstanding contribution to the nation's fight against terrorism. Sanghavi, who holds the home portfolio, highlighted the ATS's role in disrupting terror networks and organized crime across several states.

At a ceremony in Ahmedabad, Sanghavi announced significant investments in police infrastructure, including a new ATS building. These developments aim to bolster the force's capabilities and improve living standards for police families, reinforcing the state's commitment to security.

The Deputy CM also reaffirmed Gujarat's strategic vigilance, particularly along its extensive coastline. He noted the state's proactive measures in seizing illegal infiltrators and contraband, underscoring government support for the ATS in ensuring long-term safety and security for over 6.5 crore Gujaratis.

(With inputs from agencies.)