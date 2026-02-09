Land Sale Controversy: Pawar Firm Challenges Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Notice

Parth Pawar's firm has officially challenged a hefty Rs 21 crore stamp duty notice related to the sale of Mundhwa land. This land sale has drawn significant attention due to alleged procedural irregularities.

The Maharashtra registration department initially demanded the payment by February 10, citing the exemption from stamp duty during the sale execution as a central issue. The current appeal puts the ruling in the hands of the Inspector General Registration (IGR), with a hearing scheduled soon.

The 40-acre land sale has become contentious after it emerged that the property, sold for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises LLP, was actually government-owned. Investigations are ongoing, and an FIR has been filed against several involved individuals, with the Economic Offence Wing of Pune police overseeing the case.

