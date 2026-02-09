Left Menu

Temporary Halt on Hudson Tunnel Project Funding

A U.S. judge in New York has temporarily paused her order requiring the Trump administration to resume federal funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project connecting New York City and New Jersey. The pause allows time for an appellate court to review the government's urgent appeal against the funding restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:50 IST
In New York, a federal judge has temporarily paused the enforcement of her ruling that mandated the resumption of federal funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project. The project, valued at $16 billion, is crucial for the connection between New York City and New Jersey.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas ordered that a four-month freeze on funding be lifted, a move that would have compelled the Justice Department to release up to $200 million by 1 p.m on Monday.

However, Judge Vargas agreed to place her order on hold until 5 p.m. Thursday, allowing the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to consider an emergency request from the government to halt the funding.

