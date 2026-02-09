Temporary Halt on Hudson Tunnel Project Funding

In New York, a federal judge has temporarily paused the enforcement of her ruling that mandated the resumption of federal funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project. The project, valued at $16 billion, is crucial for the connection between New York City and New Jersey.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas ordered that a four-month freeze on funding be lifted, a move that would have compelled the Justice Department to release up to $200 million by 1 p.m on Monday.

However, Judge Vargas agreed to place her order on hold until 5 p.m. Thursday, allowing the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to consider an emergency request from the government to halt the funding.

