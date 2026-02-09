Left Menu

King Charles III to Support Police Probe into Prince Andrew's Alleged Leaks to Epstein

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III will assist UK police in their inquiry into allegations that Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010. The investigation follows revelations of emails suggesting Andrew leaked trade reports during his Southeast Asia tour.

Updated: 09-02-2026 23:53 IST
In a recent development, Buckingham Palace has declared that King Charles III will lend his support to UK police investigating allegations against Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The allegations suggest the former prince unlawfully shared confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The inquiry, undertaken by Thames Valley Police, comes after media outlets reported on email correspondence pointing to Andrew's actions in 2010.

The emails imply that Andrew provided Epstein with sensitive trade reports during his role as Britain's envoy for international trade during a tour in Southeast Asia.

