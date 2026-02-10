Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Under Police Scrutiny Over Trade Documents Leak

Buckingham Palace announced its readiness to support any police investigation involving King Charles' brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. This follows allegations suggesting that he shared confidential British trade documents with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Recently released documents from the U.S. suggest that Andrew, already ostracized from royal duties, forwarded sensitive trade reports to Epstein in 2010, after Epstein's conviction. These revelations have reignited scrutiny over Andrew's actions as a government envoy.

While Andrew denies wrongdoing, the fresh allegations have prompted Thames Valley Police to assess potential investigations. The royal family, including Prince William, emphasizes their focus on supporting abuse victims amid these ongoing controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)