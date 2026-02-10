Left Menu

Inferno at Iraq's Baiji Refinery Claims Lives, Sparks Concern

A massive fire at Baiji refinery in Iraq led to the death of a worker and injuries to at least six others. Despite the tragedy, engineers confirmed that the fire did not disrupt production operations. Firefighters successfully managed to control the blaze, although concerns remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Iraq

A massive fire erupted at Iraq's Baiji refinery on Monday, resulting in the death of one worker and injuries to at least six others. The tragic incident was confirmed by police and medical sources.

Located about 180 km north of Baghdad, the Baiji refinery complex saw engineers witnessing the aftermath, including at least one deceased individual. Firefighters worked swiftly and were able to control the raging fire.

Despite the deadly blaze, refinery engineers have assured that the fire caused no disruption to production operations, although concerns persist over safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

