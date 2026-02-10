Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Spark New Phase

In a recent surge of violence, Israeli forces conducted strikes in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including a young child. The actions, reportedly targeting Hezbollah operatives, have intensified regional tensions and sparked concerns over the fragile ceasefire agreements in place since the 2024 conflict.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the attacks occurred in two separate locations, with the Israeli military identifying one of the deceased as a key artillery leader of Hezbollah. This individual was accused of orchestrating attacks on Israel and working to bolster Hezbollah's military capabilities.

Hezbollah condemned the incidents, calling them a 'dangerous escalation' indicating a new phase of Israeli aggression. Meanwhile, the capture of a Jama'a Islamiya official adds a layer of complexity, suggesting further provocations between the conflicted parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)