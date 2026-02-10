Left Menu

China Releases White Paper on Hong Kong's National Security

China's State Council published a white paper elaborating on Hong Kong's national security practices, aimed at maintaining stability in the city. This release followed the sentencing of China critic Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison, highlighting the country's focus on security amid global volatility.

Updated: 10-02-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 07:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's government has issued a comprehensive white paper on Tuesday, detailing Hong Kong's approach to national security. This effort is part of a broader strategy to uphold stability in the financial hub, especially amidst increasing global uncertainties. According to Xinhua News Agency, the document reflects China's commitment to maintaining order in this critical region.

The release comes on the heels of a significant judicial decision in Hong Kong, where prominent China critic and former media magnate, Jimmy Lai, received a 20-year prison sentence. This ruling was delivered under the city's controversial national security law, which has been at the center of international debates about freedom and governance in Hong Kong.

The State Council's white paper underscores the priorities of China's leadership in addressing national security concerns that extend beyond its borders. As Hong Kong navigates this complex landscape, the document serves as both a guideline and a statement of intent from Mainland authorities.

