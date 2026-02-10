U.S. Military Intercepts Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, the U.S. military launched a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, which led to the deaths of two individuals, while one person survived the attack.

The Trump administration has recently emphasized its progress in dismantling drug trafficking operations, particularly in problematic maritime areas. The military's post on X highlighted the vessel's involvement in narco-trafficking activities.

While Reuters has yet to confirm the event independently, the U.S. Coast Guard stated that Ecuador's Maritime Rescue Coordination Center is spearheading the search and rescue operations, with technical assistance provided by the U.S.

