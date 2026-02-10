Desperate Search for Missing Mother of TV Host Savannah Guthrie Intensifies

Savannah Guthrie, a television news host, has publicly appealed for help as her family searches for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who is believed to have been kidnapped for ransom from her Arizona home. Nine days into the investigation, authorities have yet to identify any suspects or leads in her disappearance.

The FBI reports no continuing communication with the supposed kidnappers, and no proof of life has been confirmed since Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31. Family members reported her missing after she failed to attend church services, prompting immediate concern due to her limited mobility and frail health.

Two apparent ransom notes have surfaced, initially delivered to local media outlets. Both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are investigating. A reward has been offered for information leading to her recovery. The family remains hopeful, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)