Shakeup in Haryana Police After Fairground Tragedy

The Haryana government has transferred IPS officer Maqsood Ahmed and another police officer following a tragic incident at the Surajkund fairgrounds. A police inspector died during a rescue, leading to criticism of government negligence. The transfers are seen as part of the state's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:21 IST
The Haryana government has swiftly acted following a tragic incident at the Surajkund fairgrounds by transferring IPS officer Maqsood Ahmed. Ahmed, previously the Faridabad DCP, has now been appointed as SP at Police Headquarters, Panchkula.

The decision comes after a swing collapse during the fair resulted in the death of a police inspector and injuries to 12 others. The unfortunate event led to the arrest of two individuals and drew criticism from the Opposition, who attributed the incident to the government's negligence.

In a related move, the government also transferred Haryana Police Service officer Suresh Kumar. Kumar, formerly serving as DSP with the 2nd battalion of the India Reserve Battalion in Nuh, has been relocated to Hodal (Palwal) as DSP. These transfers highlight the government's immediate response to the tragedy.

