Gold-Led Surge Powers Record Growth in New Zealand Mining Permit

New Zealand’s minerals sector is entering a new growth phase, with record permit activity in 2025 signalling renewed investor confidence, stronger regional development, and a more innovative regulatory framework.

New data from New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZP&M) shows the country received 551 mineral permit applications in 2025, a sharp rise from 450 in 2024 and well above the long-term annual average of 363 applications since 2017. Decision-making also accelerated, with 521 applications decided, marking the highest throughput on record.

Resources Minister Shane Jones says the figures confirm that New Zealand’s exploration and mining pipeline is not only expanding but maturing.

“What we’re seeing is a sector that is humming — investing, exploring, and planning for long-term activity. This momentum is good for regional economies, good for jobs, and good for New Zealand’s broader resource development strategy.”

Gold Dominates New Activity, South Island Leads Growth

Of the 178 approvals for new mineral activity in 2025, 163 were for gold, meaning nine out of every 10 newly granted permits targeted the precious metal. The South Island emerged as the clear focal point, with activity concentrated in historically rich mining regions.

The West Coast alone accounted for more than 40 per cent of all new gold-related approvals, reinforcing its status as one of New Zealand’s most active and enduring mining provinces. Otago and Southland also recorded steady exploration interest, particularly for hard-rock and alluvial gold systems.

“Gold remains a cornerstone of New Zealand’s mineral potential, and the geographic spread of approvals shows that companies see real, bankable opportunity across the South Island,” Mr Jones says.

Strong Pipeline from Prospecting to Production

Beyond headline numbers, officials say the mix of permit types is a key indicator of sector health. Applications were well distributed across prospecting, exploration, and mining, demonstrating steady progression through the development lifecycle rather than speculative bottlenecks.

A notable structural shift in 2025 was the transition of Tier 2 hobby permits into the newly created Tier 3 permit class, designed specifically for small-scale and low-impact operations. The new tier applies a more proportionate, fit-for-purpose regulatory burden, reducing compliance friction while maintaining environmental oversight.

“This reform is about backing innovation and right-sizing regulation,” Mr Jones says. “It allows small operators to scale responsibly while freeing up capacity for more advanced projects.”

Mid-Sized Projects Strengthen Regional Economies

The data also points to a rise in mid-sized mining developments, rather than a sector dominated by a handful of large operators. Officials say this diversification improves resilience and spreads economic benefits more evenly across regions.

Mid-tier projects typically support local supply chains, skilled employment, and infrastructure investment, making them critical to long-term regional capability building.

“Multiple operators advancing projects in parallel is far healthier than relying on a small number of mega-projects,” Mr Jones says. “It strengthens communities and makes the sector more adaptable to market shifts.”

Active Asset Management Signals Long-Term Confidence

In addition to new permits, 237 change applications were decided in 2025, reflecting ongoing optimisation as companies refined work programmes, timelines, and permit conditions. Officials say this level of variation activity indicates active management of mineral assets, rather than passive holding.

“Companies are adjusting, improving, and investing — not sitting on permits,” Mr Jones says. “That’s a clear signal of confidence in New Zealand as a long-term destination for responsible resource development.”

Outlook: Momentum Building Into 2026

With gold prices remaining strong globally, improved regulatory settings in place, and exploration spending lifting, the Government expects permit activity to remain elevated into 2026.