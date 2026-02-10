Legal Battle Unfolds: Who Was Behind the Wheel in Lamborghini Crash?

In a dramatic turn of events, the investigation into the Lamborghini crash in Kanpur has intensified with new claims surfacing. Shivam Mishra, son of a well-known tobacco baron, is in the spotlight as his legal team insists he wasn't driving the vehicle.

Contrary to these assertions, law enforcement maintains that solid evidence, including CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, places Mishra behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The police have emphasized that the investigation conclusions are backed by substantial proof.

Despite the defense's argument and family claims of Mishra's health issues, the police are proceeding with charges against him. The contentious case, involving a luxury car crash, continues to capture public and media attention.