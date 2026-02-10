Left Menu

Legal Battle Unfolds: Who Was Behind the Wheel in Lamborghini Crash?

A high-profile investigation intensifies as conflicting claims arise about who drove the Lamborghini involved in a fatal crash. While Shivam Mishra's lawyer argues he wasn't driving, police maintain evidence points to his culpability. The incident continues to unfold in Kanpur's legal and public arenas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the investigation into the Lamborghini crash in Kanpur has intensified with new claims surfacing. Shivam Mishra, son of a well-known tobacco baron, is in the spotlight as his legal team insists he wasn't driving the vehicle.

Contrary to these assertions, law enforcement maintains that solid evidence, including CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, places Mishra behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The police have emphasized that the investigation conclusions are backed by substantial proof.

Despite the defense's argument and family claims of Mishra's health issues, the police are proceeding with charges against him. The contentious case, involving a luxury car crash, continues to capture public and media attention.

