Gang Warfare: A Chilling Claim in the Bawana Shooting Case
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the fatal shooting of a businessman in Bawana. Initial police investigations focused on robbery, but a social media claim shifted it to potential extortion and organized crime ties. Police are probing the claim's authenticity and examining CCTV and digital evidence.
- Country:
- India
In a brazen act of violence that has sent shockwaves through the community, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of businessman Vaibhav Gandhi. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the Bawana industrial area, leaving police scrambling to confirm the claim and apprehend the culprits.
Initially deemed a robbery, the case took a dramatic turn when a post on social media, purportedly from a gang-affiliated account, suggested it was a targeted killing. The post warned any who obstruct their operations would meet a similar fate. This has prompted authorities to pursue leads on organized crime involvement.
Police are employing multiple teams to investigate the case thoroughly, analyzing CCTV footage to trace the attackers' escape route and examining digital footprints tied to the social media accounts that made the claim. The Special Cell has been consulted due to the notorious history of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement in high-profile crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
