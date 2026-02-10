High-Stakes Inquiry: The Ambani Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving key figures of the Reliance Group. Summons have been issued to Anil Ambani, chairman of the group, and his wife Tina Ambani, a former actress, for questioning in a money laundering case.

Tina Ambani, who was unable to appear earlier this week, is now scheduled to appear on February 17, with Anil Ambani set to follow on February 18. The inquiry is associated with the sale of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York, which reportedly involved fraudulent transactions.

Punit Garg, former president of Reliance Communication, has been arrested in connection to this case. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the property's sale proceeds were funneled through a sham investment with ties to a Dubai entity and a Pakistan-linked individual. The probe has also resulted in the attachment of substantial assets worth Rs 12,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)