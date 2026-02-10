Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

Congress leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday accused CPI(M) operatives in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss cases of selectively leaking information to the media. Satheesan highlighted the discrepancies in how the questioning of political figures was handled by the SIT.

He claimed that while former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendren's interrogation was kept under wraps for several days, media was tipped off about UDF convener Adoor Prakash's questioning even before he arrived at the SIT office. These accusations suggest bias within the investigation team.

The controversy surrounds alleged gold misappropriations from temple deities and door frames. The Kerala High Court has ordered a vigilance probe, welcomed by Satheesan, to examine discrepancies related to a 2017 temple flag mast installation. The High Court's recent order is based on a report by the Sabarimala Chief Vigilance Officer, highlighting potential criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)