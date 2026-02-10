Left Menu

Allahabad HC stays order of FIR against ex-Sambhal CO Anuj chaudhary, other cops

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed a Sambhal courts order of an FIR against several policemen, including former Sambhal circle officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, for allegedly firing into a crowd. Referring to the Supreme Courts rulings, the CJM noted that firing upon a person cannot be considered a discharge of official duties.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:21 IST
Allahabad HC stays order of FIR against ex-Sambhal CO Anuj chaudhary, other cops
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed a Sambhal court's order of an FIR against several policemen, including former Sambhal circle officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, for allegedly firing into a crowd. The order was passed by Justice Samit Gopal while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhary, against whom an FIR was ordered on January 9 by the Sambhal chief judicial magistrate. After the stay, the court posted the matter for hearing on February 24. The case stems from a complaint by Yameen, who had moved an application before then CJM Vibhanshu Sudheer, who allowed the application under Section 173(4) of BNSS. In his complaint, Yameen alleged that on November 24, 2024, at about 8.45 am, Alam, his son, was selling 'pape' (rusks) and biscuits on his thela near Jama Masjid, Mohalla Kot, Sambhal, when some policemen fired into the crowd with the intention to kill. Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Kumar Tomar and Anuj Chaudhary were named in the petition. In its 11-page order, Sudheer observed that the police cannot invoke the ''official duty'' shield for criminal acts. Referring to the Supreme Court's rulings, the CJM noted that firing upon a person cannot be considered a discharge of official duties. Finding that a prima facie cognizable offence was disclosed, the CJM court concluded that the truth could only be unearthed through a proper investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

 India
2
India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

 India
3
Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026