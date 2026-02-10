Thane Crime Stats 2025: A Mixed Bag of High Detection and Ongoing Challenges

In 2025, Thane city recorded a total of 11,965 crime cases, with the police maintaining an overall detection rate of 78.8 percent, similar to the previous year. Noteworthy challenges were faced in kidnapping cases, registering 1,291 incidents but solving 1,173 of them.

Investigations into sexual offences showed strong performance, with 813 molestation cases nearly solved entirely. The police successfully cracked all 516 rape cases registered during the year, highlighting a focused approach to such crimes.

Violent crimes also saw high resolution rates with 71 out of 73 murder cases solved. However, property-related crimes like cheating proved more difficult, with only 656 out of 984 cases resolved, indicating an area needing improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)