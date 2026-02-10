Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Stays FIR Against Policemen in Sambhal Firing Case

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the Sambhal court's order for an FIR against policemen, including ex-circle officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, for allegedly firing into a crowd. The stay came after Anuj Kumar Chaudhary contested the FIR linked to an incident involving alleged crowd firing in Sambhal.

Allahabad High Court Stays FIR Against Policemen in Sambhal Firing Case
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday intervened in a contentious case by staying the order of a Sambhal court regarding an FIR against policemen, including former circle officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary. They are accused of firing into a crowd.

The stay was issued by Justice Samit Gopal after hearing a petition from Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, who is facing allegations alongside other officers. The incident, as reported, occurred on November 24, 2024, in Sambhal, when a complaint was lodged by Yameen, alleging that officers fired at a crowd near Jama Masjid, targeting his son who was selling snacks.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudheer had previously stated that the claim of acting on official duty does not shield criminal conduct. The CJM's earlier order emphasized that firing could not be classified under official duties, necessitating further investigation to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

