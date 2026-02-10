Left Menu

Government Tightens Grip on Darknet Drug Trade with New Task Force

The Government has created a task force focusing on darknet and cryptocurrency to monitor narco-trafficking. Measures include inter-agency collaboration, setting up a joint coordination committee, and developing a centralized digital database for narcotic offenders.

The Government has launched a specialized task force to monitor darknet platforms and cryptocurrency used for narco-trafficking, according to Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Rai informed the Lok Sabha that diverse measures, including a multi-agency center and state anti-narcotics task forces, aim to curb cross-border and inter-state drug smuggling.

A central joint coordination committee will oversee drug seizures, and a digital database, NIDAAN, will be used to track narcotics offenders, enhancing inter-agency collaboration for more effective management.

