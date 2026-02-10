Left Menu

Renewed Diplomatic Hopes: Iran and the U.S. Engage in Nuclear Talks

Iranian and U.S. diplomats have engaged in talks, showing a consensus to continue diplomacy. Talks in Oman helped gauge Washington's seriousness, said Iran's foreign ministry. Follow-up regional consultations include Ali Larijani's planned trips. The U.S. is urged to act independently amidst foreign pressures, particularly from Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:28 IST
Recent discussions between the United States and Iran have revived hopes for ongoing diplomatic engagement. According to Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson, the talks revealed enough consensus to continue.

The diplomatic discussions, held in Oman last week through Omani mediators, were aimed at assessing Washington's seriousness in the wake of escalating tensions after President Donald Trump deployed naval forces to the region.

Iranian advisor Ali Larijani's travels to Oman and Qatar are part of planned regional consultations. Meanwhile, upcoming diplomatic pressures from Israeli Prime Minister's visit to Washington are anticipated by Iran's administration, which calls for U.S. independence in decision-making.

