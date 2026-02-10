Renewed Diplomatic Hopes: Iran and the U.S. Engage in Nuclear Talks

Recent discussions between the United States and Iran have revived hopes for ongoing diplomatic engagement. According to Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson, the talks revealed enough consensus to continue.

The diplomatic discussions, held in Oman last week through Omani mediators, were aimed at assessing Washington's seriousness in the wake of escalating tensions after President Donald Trump deployed naval forces to the region.

Iranian advisor Ali Larijani's travels to Oman and Qatar are part of planned regional consultations. Meanwhile, upcoming diplomatic pressures from Israeli Prime Minister's visit to Washington are anticipated by Iran's administration, which calls for U.S. independence in decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)