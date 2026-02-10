West Bengal Police Launch Asset Seizure in Drug Trafficking Probe

The West Bengal Police have commenced proceedings to seize assets worth approximately Rs 11 crore connected to the relative of a suspended Trinamool Congress leader, Humayun Kabir, in an alleged drug trafficking case, according to a senior officer.

The seizure involves 14 properties, bank accounts, and vehicles associated with Shariful Islam, Kabir's daughter's father-in-law. These assets are suspected to have been acquired through the narcotics trade, prompting legal action under the NDPS Act, following a court order.

Kabir claims the move is politically motivated, as he announced plans to challenge the seizure in the Calcutta High Court. The TMC denies any political influence, asserting that the law will prevail in this investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)