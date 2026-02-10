Left Menu

Ghee Adulteration Scandal Rocks Tirumala Temple

The Enforcement Directorate is probing a ghee adulteration scam involving the Tirumala temple's 'laddu prasadam'. The investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, follows allegations of adulterated ingredients being supplied. Suspects include temple officials and dairy experts, with possible hawala and illicit fund activities.

  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a probe into a ghee adulteration scandal linked to the Tirumala temple's renowned 'laddu prasadam', according to officials.

The case was lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and involves scrutinizing the alleged proceeds of crime generated by accused individuals. The ED is analyzing the FIR, documents, and chargesheet filed by a CBI-led SIT.

Suspects include 36 individuals, among them temple officials and dairy experts, accused of misrepresenting palmolein oil as ghee. The Chief Minister once claimed animal fat was used, sparking a political dispute.

