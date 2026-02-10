Indonesia's Role in Gaza Peacekeeping: 20,000 Troops on Standby

Indonesia may contribute up to 8,000 troops to a proposed 20,000-strong multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, although final operational details have yet to be confirmed. According to presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi, deployment terms were still under negotiation.

President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to visit Washington for discussions as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's Peace Board meeting this month. The country committed to the deployment, pending clarification of the mandate and operational terms.

Further exemplifying Indonesia's proactive stance, defence ministry spokesman Rico Ricardo Sirat dismissed Israeli media reports about specific deployment areas, stating that the nation's involvement is still in preparatory phases. Final deployment plans will follow international agreements and are yet to be finalized.