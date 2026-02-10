Rising Tensions: A Hindu Trader's Tragic Death in Bangladesh

A Hindu trader, 62-year-old Susen Chandra Sarkar, was tragically hacked to death in his shop in Trishal, Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The incident occurred on Monday night, sparking outrage and concern over rising violence against minority communities as the nation gears up for its upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to Trishal Police Station chief Muhammad Firoz Hossain, unidentified attackers used a sharp weapon to kill Sarkar before robbing his shop and fleeing the scene. Sarkar's family discovered his body after not hearing from him and were devastated to find him covered in blood.

Sarkar's son, Sujan, has demanded swift justice for his father's murder, which underscores growing tensions in Bangladesh's Hindu community. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has reported a surge in violence against these groups, with 51 incidents recorded in December 2025 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)