Unrest Near Central Prison Stirs Panic in Conakry
Gunshots were heard near Conakry's central prison, inciting panic. The situation remains unclear as the authorities have not commented. Witnesses reported military presence in the area. Guinea has recently held elections where Mamady Doumbouya, who came to power via a coup in 2021, secured a victory.
Sustained gunfire near the central prison in Guinea's capital, Conakry, created panic on Tuesday, according to Reuters witnesses. The source and motive behind the shooting remain undisclosed, and authorities have yet to provide any official statement.
Witnesses reported a strong military presence in the vicinity, noting several military pickup trucks transporting armed security personnel and an armored vehicle equipped with a machine gun. The unrest comes shortly after Mamady Doumbouya's decisive election victory on December 28.
Doumbouya first assumed power in September 2021 following a military coup. Guinea is recognized as a key producer of bauxite and iron ore in West Africa.
