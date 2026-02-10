Mysterious Gunfire on Migrant Workers in Punjab

In a disturbing incident in Punjab's Moga district, two migrant labourers sustained injuries when unidentified attackers opened fire on a group of workers.

The attack occurred as these workers headed for a meal post their factory shift. The assailants, three men on a motorcycle, fled after the shooting, but allegedly filmed the event prior to escaping.

Moga's Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Gandhi, assured efforts to apprehend the attackers, stating evidence has been gathered. The victims are recovering and stable, while police examine CCTV footage to trace the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)