Punjab Police Thwart ISI-Backed Bomb Plot in Amritsar

Punjab Police intercepted a terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI, recovering an RDX bomb and apprehending a suspect in Amritsar. The suspect had ties to a foreign handler linked to Pakistani operatives. The explosive was hidden in a PVC casing, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:14 IST
Punjab Police successfully foiled a terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, recovering a powerful RDX bomb in Amritsar. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the apprehended individual maintained contact with a foreign-based handler acting on orders from operatives in Pakistan. The bomb was discreetly concealed in a PVC pipe to avoid detection.

A case has been filed at the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar, invoking relevant laws under the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are conducting further inquiries to dismantle the entire terror network.

Latest News

