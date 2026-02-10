Punjab Police Thwart ISI-Backed Bomb Plot in Amritsar

Punjab Police successfully foiled a terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, recovering a powerful RDX bomb in Amritsar. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the apprehended individual maintained contact with a foreign-based handler acting on orders from operatives in Pakistan. The bomb was discreetly concealed in a PVC pipe to avoid detection.

A case has been filed at the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar, invoking relevant laws under the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are conducting further inquiries to dismantle the entire terror network.

(With inputs from agencies.)