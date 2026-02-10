Left Menu

Crackdown on Crypto: FCA Targets HTX for Illegal Promotions

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has initiated legal action against HTX, a global crypto exchange, for unlawfully promoting crypto services in the UK. Despite previous warnings, HTX continued illegal advertising through its website and social media, prompting regulatory intervention.

  United Kingdom

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched legal proceedings against the global cryptocurrency exchange HTX, previously known as Huobi. The move aims to address the company's ongoing illegal promotion of cryptoasset services to British consumers.

According to the FCA, HTX has persistently issued unauthorized crypto promotions despite earlier warnings. These promotions were disseminated through both its official website and various social media channels, undermining regulatory compliance.

This legal action underscores the FCA's commitment to enforcing financial regulations within the burgeoning crypto market, ensuring consumer protection against unsolicited and potentially risky investment activities.

