Crackdown on Crypto: FCA Targets HTX for Illegal Promotions

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched legal proceedings against the global cryptocurrency exchange HTX, previously known as Huobi. The move aims to address the company's ongoing illegal promotion of cryptoasset services to British consumers.

According to the FCA, HTX has persistently issued unauthorized crypto promotions despite earlier warnings. These promotions were disseminated through both its official website and various social media channels, undermining regulatory compliance.

This legal action underscores the FCA's commitment to enforcing financial regulations within the burgeoning crypto market, ensuring consumer protection against unsolicited and potentially risky investment activities.