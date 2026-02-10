Global Events Calendar: Major Political, Cultural, and Economic Happenings
The global events itinerary outlines significant happenings worldwide including political meetings, cultural festivals, and economic summits. Key events such as diplomatic visits, international celebrations, and major elections are highlighted, drawing attention to developments across various sectors up to March 2026.
February unleashes a series of major events worldwide, with critical meetings and cultural celebrations on the horizon. High-profile diplomatic talks, including Slovakia's hosting of Czech and Austrian leaders, highlight the week's political agenda.
Ranging from the Venice Carnival to the ASEAN finance meeting, February's schedule offers an eclectic mix of cultural, economic, and political events. Noteworthy are visits by international leaders and significant electoral moments.
As March approaches, key gatherings such as the EU General Affairs Council meetings promise significant discussions in Brussels. Amid these, influential cultural events like the Rio Carnival underline the diverse scope of global happenings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling Strings: The Magic of the 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival
Renewed Diplomatic Hopes: Iran and the U.S. Engage in Nuclear Talks
ICC's Diplomatic Win: Pakistan's Boycott Withdrawn for India-Pakistan T20 Clash
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties in Europe
Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit