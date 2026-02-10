Global Events Calendar: Major Political, Cultural, and Economic Happenings

February unleashes a series of major events worldwide, with critical meetings and cultural celebrations on the horizon. High-profile diplomatic talks, including Slovakia's hosting of Czech and Austrian leaders, highlight the week's political agenda.

Ranging from the Venice Carnival to the ASEAN finance meeting, February's schedule offers an eclectic mix of cultural, economic, and political events. Noteworthy are visits by international leaders and significant electoral moments.

As March approaches, key gatherings such as the EU General Affairs Council meetings promise significant discussions in Brussels. Amid these, influential cultural events like the Rio Carnival underline the diverse scope of global happenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)