Tribunal Awards Rs 82.86 Lakh to Family of DFS Staff in Fatal Bus Accident

A motor accident claims tribunal awarded Rs 82.86 lakh to Vineet Sehrawat's family, a Delhi Fire Services employee killed in a road accident caused by negligent driving. The tribunal relied on eyewitness testimony and the criminal case record to determine fault and ensure fair compensation based on future prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:35 IST
A motor accident claims tribunal has awarded a substantial compensation of Rs 82.86 lakh to the family of Vineet Sehrawat, a Delhi Fire Services employee who tragically died in a road accident. The incident occurred on February 27, 2016, when Sehrawat's motorcycle was struck by a Haryana Roadways bus near Gagadwaas Village in Bhiwani district.

Presiding over the case, Officer Richa Manchanda concluded that the accident resulted from rash and negligent driving by the bus driver. The tribunal's decision was significantly influenced by eyewitness testimony and supporting criminal case records, which clearly determined the fault of the bus driver.

The court emphasized the deceased's age and government employment status, projecting future prospects to enhance the compensation. Consequently, the ordered compensation amount was to be paid by the insurance company of the insured bus to Sehrawat's family, offering solace through financial means during their time of loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

