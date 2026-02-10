BJP Kerala Councillors' Delhi Pravas: A Fully-Funded Engagement

The BJP in Kerala has refuted claims about the party's recent Delhi visit involving newly elected civic body councillors, asserting that the trip was entirely funded through party resources. The delegation, led by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh, attended a skills development camp, courtesy of an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP district president, Karamana Jayan, stated at a briefing that accusations of using corporation funds for the visit were unfounded. The delegation's primary aim is to engage with the Prime Minister, ensure discussions with union ministers, and assess potential developmental opportunities for Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala.

Allegations by political opponents were dismissed by Jayan, who contended that such criticisms bore political motives. The visit, he claimed, was an educational endeavor for party members to experience advanced governance structures. State general secretary S Suresh commenced the delegation's journey amid strong BJP supporters' presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)