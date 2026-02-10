Left Menu

India, Seychelles Reaffirm Defence Ties Ahead of Joint Exercise LAMITYE-2026

During the discussions, both sides noted the steady growth in defence and security cooperation between India and Seychelles, underpinned by shared strategic interests and mutual trust.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared vision of both nations to work together as reliable partners in the Indian Ocean Region, contributing to collective security and sustainable growth. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • India

India and the Republic of Seychelles today reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation, with a shared focus on peace, stability and maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Mr Barry Faure, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of Seychelles, and Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Defence Forces, in New Delhi. The high-level interaction reviewed the expanding scope of defence engagement between the two countries and outlined future pathways for deeper collaboration.

Growing Defence Partnership in the Indian Ocean Region

During the discussions, both sides noted the steady growth in defence and security cooperation between India and Seychelles, underpinned by shared strategic interests and mutual trust. They reiterated their collective resolve to enhance bilateral engagement and contribute meaningfully to regional peace, stability and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The talks highlighted the importance of cooperation in addressing emerging maritime challenges, including capacity building, surveillance, and safeguarding sea lines of communication.

Joint Exercise LAMITYE-2026 and Capacity Building

Both sides welcomed the upcoming joint military exercise LAMITYE-2026 between the Indian Defence Forces and the Seychelles Defence Forces. The exercise is expected to further strengthen interoperability, operational coordination and mutual understanding between the two armed forces.

Capacity building initiatives were also discussed, with agreement to expand their scope and depth. Cooperation areas reviewed included:

  • Training and skill development

  • Hydrographic cooperation

  • Ship and aircraft visits

  • Defence delegation exchanges

  • Maritime security collaboration

Seychelles Participation in Major Indian Naval Events

The Defence Secretary welcomed Seychelles’ participation in key upcoming naval engagements, including:

  • The International Fleet Review

  • Exercise Milan 2026, to be held in Visakhapatnam next week

These multilateral engagements are seen as vital platforms for fostering cooperation, interoperability and shared maritime awareness among regional partners.

Alignment with MAHASAGAR Vision

The two sides also discussed MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), India’s vision for inclusive, cooperative and sustainable security and growth across regions.

They underscored the need for a collaborative approach to shared challenges, particularly in the maritime domain, development partnerships and long-term capacity building. Discussions focused on future avenues for defence cooperation, with an emphasis on sustained partnership in the modernisation of key military capabilities.

Looking Ahead

India and Seychelles agreed to continue close engagement and dialogue to further strengthen defence ties, leveraging training, operational cooperation and strategic coordination to enhance regional security architecture.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared vision of both nations to work together as reliable partners in the Indian Ocean Region, contributing to collective security and sustainable growth.

