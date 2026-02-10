South Africa Records 16% Drop in Rhino Poaching in 2025

South Africa has recorded a 16% overall decline in rhino poaching in 2025 compared to the previous year, reflecting the impact of strengthened anti-poaching, anti-trafficking and law-enforcement interventions across the country.

Announcing the figures, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp said 352 rhinos were poached between January and December 2025, down from 420 in 2024—a reduction of 68 animals.

Of the total losses in 2025, 266 rhinos were poached on State-owned properties, while 86 were killed on privately owned parks, reserves and farms.

Provincial Trends Show Mixed Picture

While the national trend points to progress, poaching patterns varied across provinces.

Mpumalanga emerged as the hardest-hit province, losing 178 rhinos in 2025, a sharp increase from 92 in 2024. The majority of these losses occurred in the Kruger National Park, which recorded 175 rhino poaching incidents last year—nearly double the 88 cases reported in 2024.

In contrast, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) recorded a significant improvement. Rhino poaching in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park declined sharply from 198 cases in 2024 to 63 in 2025.

Integrated Efforts Driving Success in KZN

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife attributed the decline to closer collaboration with rhino owners through the Integrated Wildlife Zones (IWZ) Programme, supported by conservation partners including:

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

Save the Rhino International

Wildlife ACT

Peace Parks Foundation (PPF)

Minister Aucamp noted that while the strategic dehorning programme implemented in 2024 played a key role in stabilising poaching pressures, the 2025 outcomes demonstrated that multiple complementary interventions were critical to sustained reductions.

Technology, Integrity and Intelligence-Led Enforcement

Key measures contributing to the decline included:

Enhanced detection and early-warning systems using advanced cameras and sensor technologies

Implementation of the Integrity Implementation Plan, including successful polygraph testing of all park law-enforcement personnel

Strengthened intelligence coordination and rapid response mechanisms

These steps have reinforced organisational integrity and boosted public confidence in conservation enforcement.

Stronger Prosecutions and Organised Crime Focus

The Minister highlighted progress under the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT), noting an increase in successful convictions with lengthy direct imprisonment sentences in rhino-related cases.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Environmental Working Group, comprising prosecutors from across the country, has enabled multiple related cases to be prosecuted together. This approach provides courts with a comprehensive view of criminal networks and allows authorities to focus on organised crime and money laundering elements linked to wildlife trafficking.

International Recognition and Cooperation

South Africa’s efforts have also gained international recognition. Late last year, the country received the Asia Environmental Enforcement Recognition of Excellence Award, honouring outstanding enforcement against transboundary environmental crimes.

“South Africa continues to strengthen international collaboration to curb rhino poaching and wildlife trafficking,” Minister Aucamp said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a balanced, intelligence-driven and partnership-based approach to rhino protection, stressing that long-term success depends on constant adaptation, integrity and cooperation across all sectors.