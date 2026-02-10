Left Menu

Cape Town Announces CBD Road Closures Ahead of SONA 2026

The City has reiterated that traffic volumes are expected to be higher than usual due to security arrangements and event-related activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:12 IST
The advisory forms part of broader measures to ensure safety, security and smooth operations during one of the country’s most significant annual national events. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  South Africa
  • South Africa

The City of Cape Town has issued an advisory to residents and motorists regarding planned road closures in and around the Central Business District (CBD) ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the annual address on Thursday, 12 February 2026, at 7pm, before a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces at Parliament.

Traffic Disruptions in CBD and Surrounds

According to the City, traffic flow in the CBD will be affected before, during and after the SONA event. Some road closures are already in place and will remain effective until 28 February 2026, with parking availability also impacted in certain areas.

“Although signage will be installed in the affected areas, motorists are requested to familiarise themselves with the list of road closures and plan their routes accordingly,” the City said in a statement.

A detailed list of affected roads and closure timelines has been made available online:🔗 https://bit.ly/4qiZGve

Advisory to Motorists

To minimise inconvenience and congestion, the City has urged motorists to:

  • Limit non-essential travel in the CBD during the affected period

  • Allow extra travel time when moving in and out of the CBD and surrounding areas

  • Plan alternative routes in advance

  • Keep intersections clear between traffic light changes to avoid gridlock

  • Exercise patience and courtesy while driving

Public Urged to Stay Informed

The City has reiterated that traffic volumes are expected to be higher than usual due to security arrangements and event-related activity. Members of the public are encouraged to stay informed through official City communication channels and road signage.

The advisory forms part of broader measures to ensure safety, security and smooth operations during one of the country’s most significant annual national events.

 

